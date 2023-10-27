A 64-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in an accident in Victoria.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Fortunato Mizzi at 8.30am.

The victim, who is British, was a passenger in a Maruti Gypsy that was being driven by a 64-year-old man, also British. The Maruti was involved in a collision with a Leyland Truck that was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Munxar.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.