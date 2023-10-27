A 64-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in an accident in Victoria.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Fortunato Mizzi at 8.30am.

The victim, who is British, was a passenger in a Maruti Gypsy that was being driven by a 64-year-old man, also British. The Maruti was involved in a collision with a Leyland Truck that was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Munxar.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.