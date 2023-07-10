A car was pulled out of the sea on Monday afternoon in Buġibba, after becoming submerged close to a rocky beach.

The dark-blue Peugeot estate car was spotted on Monday morning by bemused beach-goers, with many stopping to take a photo of the vehicle in the water.  

Beach-goers taking photographs of the car on Monday morning. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.Beach-goers taking photographs of the car on Monday morning. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The vehicle is suspected to be a cab typically booked either over the phone or by ride-hailing apps such as Bolt or eCabs.

No passengers or a driver were visible inside.  

By early that afternoon a crane was seen pulling the car out of the sea. 

The car was retrieved on Monday afternoon. Photo: John Agius/Facebook.The car was retrieved on Monday afternoon. Photo: John Agius/Facebook.

The police confirmed on Monday afternoon that the car had become submerged due to a mechanical fault and they had instructed the owner to make arrangements to retrieve the vehicle. 

Nobody was injured in the incident. 

The car seen close to beach-goers. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.The car seen close to beach-goers. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Earlier this month, a Renault Megane was dragged into the sea in St Paul’s Bay and a car was submerged at Veċċja point in Xemxija as a result of a phenomenon known as Seiche waves, or il-Milgħuba.

Vehicles in other localities around the country were also affected by the phenomenon, including at the Marsascala promenade. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.