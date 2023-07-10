A car was pulled out of the sea on Monday afternoon in Buġibba, after becoming submerged close to a rocky beach.

The dark-blue Peugeot estate car was spotted on Monday morning by bemused beach-goers, with many stopping to take a photo of the vehicle in the water.

Beach-goers taking photographs of the car on Monday morning. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The vehicle is suspected to be a cab typically booked either over the phone or by ride-hailing apps such as Bolt or eCabs.

No passengers or a driver were visible inside.

By early that afternoon a crane was seen pulling the car out of the sea.

The car was retrieved on Monday afternoon. Photo: John Agius/Facebook.

The police confirmed on Monday afternoon that the car had become submerged due to a mechanical fault and they had instructed the owner to make arrangements to retrieve the vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The car seen close to beach-goers. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Earlier this month, a Renault Megane was dragged into the sea in St Paul’s Bay and a car was submerged at Veċċja point in Xemxija as a result of a phenomenon known as Seiche waves, or il-Milgħuba.

Vehicles in other localities around the country were also affected by the phenomenon, including at the Marsascala promenade.