A massive 800 kilograms of waste were collected during a clean-up of a Natura 2000 area below the cliffs of Irdum id-Delli in Majjistral Park on Sunday.

The natural landscape had been used as an illegal dumping ground for years with people driving in and dumping waste off the side of the cliff, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.

This practice had made clean ups “ incredibly difficult” due to access issues.

Volunteers clear up waste dumped off the cliff face at Majjistral. Photo: Majjistral Park/Facebook

“Luckily a number of people came to the rescue and we worked as a team to clear this area once and for all," the post said.

"Together (in very challenging weather) we managed to remove approximately 800kg of waste.”

The list of waste included TV monitors, baby car seats, tyres and air conditioners.

Illegal dumping should be reported to the Environmental Protection Unit on tel: 119.