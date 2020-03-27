The transport watchdog has gone back on its decision to close down car showrooms.

On Friday Transport Malta said that authorised car dealers will remain closed as from Saturday in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

TM said this measure applied to showrooms selling new and second-hand vehicles. Establishments selling ancillary products like garages, sprayers, panel-beaters and spare parts could remain open.

However, barely one hour later it said that its decision to close down car showrooms was being revoked.

Additional buses to be deployed

In a separate statement Malta Public Transport urged customers to keep their distance from other commuters waiting on bus stops.

"There are sufficient buses to transport everyone. Throughout the past week, the company has been monitoring the passenger number on routes.

"Additional buses are being dispatched during peak times to cater for the current demand on the busier bus stops, given that capacity on buses has been reduced as no standing passengers are allowed," the service provider said on Friday.