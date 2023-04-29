A car smashed into a Ta’ Xbiex garage in the early hours of Saturday morning, grievously injuring a woman seated in its passenger seat.

The incident happened on Triq ix-Xatt at 2am, the police said late on Saturday morning, when a 28-year-old Birkirkara man lost control of the Toyota Platz he was driving and crashed into the garage.

Civil Protection Department expertise was required at the crash site to help extract the man and his passenger from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger, a 35-year-old from Valletta, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment. While the driver emerged with only slight injuries, his passenger was grievously injured in the incident.

The police did not say whether the driver was breathalysed. An investigation is under way.