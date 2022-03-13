A car split in two after crashing into a tree on the Mrieħel bypass on Sunday morning, seriously injuring the driver.

The accident happened on a wet road at about 11am as the car was being driven towards Marsa.

The rear part of the white Mitsubishi Evo came apart with the force of impact.

The rest of the car was also badly damaged, with rescuers of the Civil Protection Department called to extract the driver, a 43-year-old man from St Julian's, from the wreckage.

The front part of the car after rescuers removed the top to extract the driver.