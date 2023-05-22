A car sprayer was on Monday charged with selling a vehicle that was entrusted to him to repair.

Charles Abela, 44, from Mellieħa, pleaded not guilty to misappropriating the car and defrauding its owner as well as the new buyer.

Police Inspector Ian Vella told Magistrate Rachel Montebello how the police received a report from the owner of the car that his car had been sold by the man who was meant to be repairing it.

Defence counsel Josette Sultana requested bail for her client but the prosecution objected, saying this is not the first time he had done it.

The inspector said there were at least another three convictions of fraud so he clearly could not be trusted.

Magistrate Montebello granted Abela bail against a €2,500 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee.

He was also ordered not to speak to witnesses in the case and sign the bail book three times a week.