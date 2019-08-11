A man struggling to shake off a drug addiction problem has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing two cars last week.

Andreas Buhagiar, a 27-year old who had relapsed after successfully completing a rehabilitation program, was back in court on Friday charged over the two thefts as well as the attempted theft of a third garaged vehicle.

The first car was reportedly stolen on Monday, when another car was damaged, and the second on Thursday.

The suspected thief was further charged with handling stolen goods, as well as breaching two suspended sentences and a probation order.

“Unfortunately, drugs are stronger than the person,” said defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja, explaining that the man was seeking help from a number of NGOs.

A request for bail was objected to by prosecuting inspector Roderick Agius on the grounds that the accused would likely approach “indispensable witnesses.”

“They are all from the same village where the accused lives,” the inspector said. “He knows who they are and it would be a great burden on administration of justice if he is given bail.”

The inspector argued that the man had wasted several chances offered by the courts and would likely commit other offences unless given help.

In the light of such arguments, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, denied bail, urging prison authorities to afford the accused all necessary help towards his rehabilitation.