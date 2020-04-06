With schools closed and parents having to find ways to keep the kids entertained while working from home themselves, a number of companies and individuals have stepped up to help by sharing car-themed activity packs.

Callum.

One of the first to share an image to colour in was Callum, the design studio founded by former Jaguar designer Ian Callum. It depicts the company’s first car, the Aston Martin Vanquish 25, in various situations – including getting a wash from an elephant.

Motorsport engineer Craig Scarborough also got in on the action and has been uploading basic images of everything, from classic Formula 1 cars to American prototype race cars on Twitter. He has also been encouraging people to share their colouring in efforts with him.

Meanwhile, graphic designer Matt Reeves has been sharing more CGI-like images to download, while vehicle stylist Andy Blackmore has also shared race cars that need a splash of colour.

British motorsport venue Brands Hatch has created its own activity pack, which includes images to colour in a word search, crossword, and a maze.

With the popularity of these tweets, it’s no surprise to see the big car manufacturers getting in on the action. Audi USA has released a PDF of black and white drawings of everything from the R8 supercar to the classic Quattro rally icon. This can be found by searching for ‘Audi color your passion’ online and clicking the ‘Untitled AWS’ option.