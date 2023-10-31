Two men were arrested by the police on Sunday just a few moments after they allegedly stole a car from Ħamrun.

The police said on Tuesday the incident happened on Sunday at 11.20pm.

While officers were on the beat in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Santa Venera, they noted two people who were acting suspiciously in a Volkswagen Polo.

The police stopped the car and found that the driver was not in possession of a valid driving licence.

Following investigations, it resulted that the car had just been stolen a few moments earlier from Triq Brighella, Ħamrun.

The two men were arrested and taken to the police headquarters in Floriana for further investigations.

They are being charged under arrest on Tuesday.