Malta hosted the opening race of the Xterra European Tour last weekend in Majjistral Park.

The weekend was abuzz with activity, as three events, including the highly-anticipated international triathlon, hosted over 150 athletes from 20 countries on Saturday.

A further 200 athletes took part in a 6km trail run, whilst 100 kids raced in a duathlon and trail running on Sunday.

Xterra Triathlon welcomed professional and amateur athletes who experienced Malta’s natural beauty and heritage.

In the Elite Category, Belgian Sebastian Carabin (picture) was the fastest male athlete, whilst Malta’s very own Lara Buttigieg was the first female athlete to finish.

