Birkirkara have completed a major transfer coup with the signing of Ylenia Carabott.

The Malta international striker was already on the books of the Stripes after spending the 2018-19 season on loan from Hibernians.

But now Birkirkara have ensured they secured the services of the prolific forward on a permanent basis.

Carabott enjoyed an excellent season with Birkirkara last season, netting 12 goals in 24 appearances.

Her most memorable telling contribution in her first season with Birkirkara was her stunning strike in the third match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League mini-tournament qualifying round against Cardiff Met FC of Wales that finished with a 2-2 score and secured Birkirkara’s first ever point in this competition.

Carabott is Birkirkara's fourth signing in the summer transfer window after the club brought in Maya Cachia, Martina Cortis and Martina Fenech.

The Stripes are currently stepping up their preparations for their Champions League commitments in August when they will be travelling to Lithuania to face hosts Gintra Universitetas, KF Vllaznia of Albania and Ireland's Wexford Youths Women.