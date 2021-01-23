Malta women Ylenia Carabott starred in Charleroi’s top-flight game against Zulte-Waregem, which they won 2-1.

The former Chievo Fortitudo Women player earned the penalty that led to the 1-0 goal in the second-half.

Moments later, Carabott scored the second goal that enabled her side to chalk up their first win of the season despite having to survive a late scare by Zulte who had pulled one back.

