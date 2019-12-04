Ylenia Carabott's Chievo Fortitudo Women have been handed a dream draw against holders Juventus in the Coppa Italia, as the fixtures of the last 16 of the Italian cup were released on Wednesday.

Chievo will be hosting Juventus on December 11, with kick-off scheduled at 14.30.

Serie B side Chievo qualified to the last 16 of the Coppa Italia after topping their qualifying group beating Riozesse 3-2 and Novese 3-1 in the process.

Malta international Carabott, who joined the club in October, scored her first goal for the club in the victory over Novese last weekend.

Chievo are currently seventh in the 12-team Serie B with seven points after six outings.

Juventus, on their part, have won the last two Serie A titles and are currently leading the Italian top-flight with 22 points after eight games (seven wins and one draw).

The Bianconere won their first Coppa Italia last season after beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final, played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma.

Meanwhile, Shona Zammit will be also facing a stern test in the Coppa Italia as her Pink Bari will square off with Serie A heavyweights Roma, at home on December 11.

🏆 COPPA ITALIA 🏆



We will face @FCBariPInk in the last-16 of the competition! ⚡️



The tie will take place on December 11. #ASRomaWomen pic.twitter.com/O3fxVx56W0 — AS Roma Women (@ASRomaWomen) December 4, 2019

Zammit, who put pen to paper on a deal with Bari in September, has already become one of the mainstay figures in the team's starting line-up.

The Malta international has also found the net in the Serie A Femminile in their 1-1 draw against Inter.

Bari sit in eighth position in the 12-team Serie A with eights points gained so far.

Roma, on their part, lie in fourth with 15 points. Led by Elisabetta Bavagnoli, the Giallorosse boast numerous talented players including Manuela Giugliano who has been named Best Player of the 2018/2019 Serie A Femminile earlier this week.

🌟 MANUELA GIUGLIANO 🌟



The midfielder was named Player of the Season at last night's @GranGalaAIC! 👏

#ASRomaWomen #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/C0utmPMU1d — AS Roma Women (@ASRomaWomen) December 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the other Malta international featuring in Italy's top-flight - Emma Lipman - will be travelling to Bergamo as her Florentia San Gimignano have been drawn against Orobica. Game to be played on December 11.

Last weekend, Lipman played a big part as her side defeated title challengers Milan at the death. Florentia sit fifth on 13 points while Orobica are bottom of the table with just one point after eight league games.

Draw:

Empoli vs Tavagnacco

Chievo Fortitudo Women vs Juventus

Orobica vs Florentia

Roma CF vs Sassuolo

Ravenna vs Fiorentina

Inter vs Milan

Pink Bari vs Roma

S. Marino vs Hellas Verona

Note: All games to be played on December 11.