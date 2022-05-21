Simon Yates won stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday as Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead following an action-packed 147 kilometres.

Bike Exchange rider Yates attacked from a four-man breakaway group with less than 5km to go to win his second stage of this Giro, while Ineos’ Carapaz took the pink jersey from Juan Pedro Lopez.

Yates, who is well behind in the overall standings, finished 15 seconds ahead of Carapaz, Jai Hindley and Vincenzo Nibali after 2019 winner Carapaz attacked with 28km left but couldn’t maintain his lead.

Yates made his move just before the final descent and rode the 4.5km all the way home uncontested as Carapaz made sure of a seven-second gap between him and his general classification rival Hindley.

