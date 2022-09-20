The first ever musical on Caravaggio – whose paintings draw visitors to Malta from around the world – will debut tonight and run until Sunday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s The Beheading of St John, dubbed “one of the “most important works in Western painting,” hangs at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

The striking chiaroscuro (shadow and light) style of the masterpiece is a style synonymous with the artist.

Moody, inspiring and ever-present aura of danger’ Caravaggio musical opens tonight. Photo: Darren Agius.

Countless books, articles and researchers have delved into the mind of the fiery-tempered Italian genius. But it is the first time that his story will come to life in an original musical.

Caravaggio the Musical – The Rise and Fall of a Tormented Genius will portray the tale of the artist’s talent but also reveal his darker side – his constant involvement in fights and brushes with the law, which forced him to flee and seek refugee with the Knights of St John in Malta.

The music is composed by Paul Abela and the lyrics written by Joe Julian Farrugia.

Director Malcolm Galea said no musical has ever been performed about the artist who has left such a huge legacy in Malta.

“There are a variety of musical styles, but all numbers of the show can be safely described as epic,” Galea told Times of Malta.

“There are some fast-paced, toe-tapping numbers but these are counterbalanced with heart-rending ballads that serve to highlight the protagonist’s various stages of despair.”

But that’s not all.

“The writer came up with the idea of having the show narrated by two characters, named Chiaro (lightness) and Scuro (darkness), who are played by Neville Refalo and Katerina Fenech,” Galea said.

“They were developed into opposing sides of the protagonist’s psyche with each character representing a different extreme of a bipolar personality.”

Galea described the most challenging part of the musical as making sure the show had an aesthetic look.

Actors and dancers during rehearsals for the upcoming musical on Caravaggio’s life. Photo: Darren Agius.

He said the musical was not a historical one, so could not be a ‘period piece’, but he felt modern costumes would be out of place with the plot.

“The design team and I ultimately went for a look that is period-based but with fantastical undertones so as to highlight the protagonist’s frame of mind.”

Galea described the style of the musical, as “moody, and inspiring, with an ever-present aura of danger”.

He hopes that besides a memorable night at the theatre, the audience will also gain insight into the tragic life of the artist.

“If more people will be able to hold a conversation on Caravaggio, I would say mission accomplished.”

Caravaggio is played by UK actor Cameron Walker-Pow, who has been in Malta since mid-August working full-time on the role.

He is backed by a strong ensemble made up of singers and dancers from Malta, Italy, the UK and Latvia.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com