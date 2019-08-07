Caravans, campers and tents have taken over Mellieħa’s Little Armier Bay, despite signs saying they are not permitted.

Beachgoers have complained that the golden sands of the bay had almost completely been taken over by tents and gazebos often left there for days, if not weeks on end.

The parking spaces all along the bay were also taken up by caravans and campers that had been parked there for weeks.

“It’s just not fair; you work all week and look forward to spending a Saturday at the beach with your family, and when you get there it has been completely taken over by selfish people who think the beach is theirs and theirs alone,” Times of Malta reader Brian Cassar said.

He was one of a number of readers to send in photos of campers and tents erected by owners of caravans in Little Armier Bay although a nearby notice clearly states these are not allowed.

“Caravans have been parked along the parking bay area since the beginning of summer, leaving us citizens only one option to access the bay,” another reader complained.

Caravans parked along the seafront at Little Armier.

Contacted for his reaction, Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella said it was important to make a distinction between a caravan and a camper.

The Mellieħa council bye-laws, he said, defined a ‘caravan’ as any vehicle, without mechanical power of its own, designed for the transport of persons, which is equipped with beds or with facilities for the preparation of food.

A ‘camper’ is defined as any vehicle propelled by mechanical power designed for the transport of persons, which is equipped with beds or with facilities for the preparation of food.

Both, he said, required a permit from the local council.

The council had adopted a policy of not issuing permits for caravans.

According to the bye-laws, no written authorisation from the council would be required as long as the campers do not create a nuisance or inconvenience for inhabitants or passers-by in the streets.

The camper will have to be parked within a permitted parking space as dictated by traffic regulations and no objects, such as tables and chairs can be placed on the public pavement.

He did not comment on what action would be taken about the beach takeover.

A spokesman for the Tourism Authority, responsible for policing Malta’s bays, said MTA officers inspected the beach on a daily basis.

However, he was quick to point out that the campers were being parked “long term” on the road adjacent to the sandy beach and therefore were not under their jurisdiction, but that of the police.

The tents being set up on the sandy beach also fell under the police. Questions sent to the police on Monday are yet to receive a response.