Caravans taking up top spaces along Malta's coast could become illegal as the government plans to introduce a legal notice creating specific caravan sites with permits issued by the local councils.

Sources said the talks between the government and councils representing the localities of Naxxar, Birzebbuġa, Marsaxlokk, Xgħajra, and Marsascala met on Tuesday evening to discuss a legal notice that would make caravans illegal unless they are in designated sites as well as a new set of rules.

The sources said the government had identified sites where caravans can be parked in these localities and was proposing an online booking system to rent the space for a maximum of one week, against payment of a daily rate.

The legal notice will apply to both caravans and motorhomes, which do not need to be towed.

Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami confirmed with Times of Malta that an agreement was close but that the proposed legal notice and the chosen sites first needed to be approved by the individual councils.

She said the government had acted immediately when the council issued a statement last month condemning the ministries for reneging on its promises to regulate the sector.

The council has long complained about the number of caravans showing up again at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Salini without any regulation or control.

The council had proposed a by-law to regulate the caravans but this had been shot down by the central government, even though similar by-laws existed in Mellieħa, Marsascala and Sannat.

A caravan that has an inbuilt engine can park on public roads just like any standard vehicle which must observe traffic regulations. Caravans without an engine or trailers on their own may only be parked on the road if secured to or towed by a vehicle.

The mayor said the government’s proposal will be discussed by the Naxxar council on Wednesday evening. The talks were held with Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Parliamentary Secretary for local councils Alison Zerafa Civelli.

Last July, the government suspended a planning application that would have allowed caravans on a temporary site along the coast road in Baħar ic-Cagħaq. The application had been resisted by Naxxar council, which observed that it made no provision for basic facilities.

When asked, Muscat Fenech Adami would not divulge where was the selected caravan site in her locality. She, however, stressed that the council was not against the site proposed last year but had objected to the lack of management and proper facilities, including a sewage connection.

She added that the site will be managed by the council and promised strict enforcement.

Questions sent to the National Heritage, Arts and Local Government ministry remained unanswered by the time of writing.