The carbon footprint of 69 construction companies will be halved thanks to a Malta Enterprise scheme which supported them to invest in less polluting vehicles and machinery.

The scheme, which was launched in October, last year allowed the industry to make use of grants of up to €200,000 to go green.

Speaking at a press conference, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli said out of 94 applications submitted, 69 were approved.

"Thanks to an investment of €3.3 million the industry will see carbon emissions reduced from 7,000 to 3,400 tonnes each year," she said.

The scheme covered up to 40% of the cost of a less polluting new vehicle. However, those who purchased a fully electric vehicle were eligible for a 60% refund, while those who purchased a hybrid machine were reimbursed for half the cost.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said the success of the scheme and the high number of applicants shows there is an appetite for investment in transitioning to more sustainable machinery and operations.

"In fact, in the last few months, there were other industries that asked us for similar schemes," he said.

Dalli said she understood the financial barriers entailed in transitioning to a greener mode of operating and for this reason Malta Enterprise was assisting various industries through schemes.

"The economy is recuperating and as a government we will continue to help industries to grow while encouraging and helping them to make the shift to become more sustainable," she said.