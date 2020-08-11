The health authorities are recalling a serving spoon from the market because of higher than acceptable “primary aromatic amines”.

The black nylon serving spoon with an orange silicone rim (FISKAS Functional FormTM Spoon) carries product code 1027299 and is from lot 191223. It originates in China.

Those who have discarded the packaging can check the imprint on the back of the spoon which includes an arrow pointing to the number 12 and 1 and has a 9 is imprinted on either side.

The health authorities said the product was sold to Maltese customers online.

Primary aromatic amines are chemicals which can migrate from food contact materials, like kitchen tools and food packaging material. These chemicals form during the processes which require elevated temperatures and may be carcinogenic to humans, if found in elevated amounts.