On November 1, feast of All Saints, Cardinal-elect Mario Grech celebrated Mass at the Good Shepherd chapel, Taċ-Ċawla, Victoria.

In his homily, Mgr Grech expounded on the Gospel passage of this feast, highlighting the Eight Beatitudes in which he referred to the sufferings and unfavourable situations in life.

“It is our reaction in faith to these trials,” said Mgr Grech, “that we can achieve our call for holiness.”

Mgr Grech referred to Pope Francis’ exhortation “Rejoice and Be Glad – On the call to holiness in the contemporary world”.

He said through his exhortation the Pope envisaged the holiness of the Church in parents who raised their children with immense love... in those men and women who worked hard to support their families; and in the sick and the elderly religious who never lose their smile in their daily perseverance.

The Pope says: “Very often, it is the holiness found in our next door neighbours and those living in our midst, that we can experience God’s presence. We might call them the middle class of holiness.”

To get this point across to the congregation, Mgr Grech said that in the past days a couple had phoned him up to congratulate him on his new appointment, with a promise of keeping him in their prayers.

Mgr Grech exhorted them to pray on his behalf through the intercession of their departed relatives who were already enjoying the presence of God.

Concluding his message, Mgr Grech said that the Pope thought very highly of the Gozo Diocese, showing constant fatherly love and concern.

At the end of Mass, Bishop Mario Grech was given a heartfelt applause by the congregation for his new role.