Cardinal-elect Mario Grech concelebrated Mass at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on All Souls’ Day. The other concelebrants were Fr Rector Gerard Buhagiar, Fr Dominic Sultana and Fr Michael Mifsud.

Mgr Grech, accompanied by the other concelebrants, then visited the chapel of the miraculous image of Our Lady Ta’ Pinu, where Mgr Grech left an autograph in Maltese, saying that “he has today come to celebrate his first Eucharist at this sanctuary and in this chapel and that he was entrusting his cardinalate to the patronage of Mary, Our Loving Mother. Amen”.

Mgr Grech affectionately likes to call Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary ‘Our Lady’s Home’.