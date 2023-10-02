The portrait of Cardinal Mario Grech, eighth bishop of Gozo from November 26, 2005 to June, 2020, was inaugurated at the chapter’s hall of the Gozo cathedral in the presence of the chapter as well as members of Mgr Grech’s family.

The portrait was executed by Edoardo La Francesca, born on March 19, 1991, in Trapani, Sicily. La Francesca has been a resident of Malta for the past seven years.

Mgr Grech is portrayed in the cardinal’s attire. Pope Francis announced his choice of Mgr Grech as cardinal on October 25, 2020.

The artist succeeded to bring out the assertive character of Mgr Grech, his confident and forceful personality – thanks to a number of sittings.

The chapter’s hall was constructed between 1897 and 1899, through the initiative of Mgr Pietro Pace, former bishop of Gozo (1877-1889) and at that time archbishop of Malta. The building with a neoclassical touch has an entrance through the cathedral square. The entrance is surmounted by the coat of arms of archbishop Pace.

Wall paintings, featuring portraits of popes and prelates somehow related to the history of the cathedral, together with those of all the former bishops of Gozo, including Mgr Paolo Micallef, Apostolic Administrator, decorate the hall.