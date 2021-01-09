Cardinal Mario Grech will preside over a mass at Vittoriosa’s Church of the Annunciation on Sunday, as the Dominican church marks the 8th centenary from the death of St Dominic.

The mass will be held at 9.30am and president George Vella will lead the congregation.

Cardinal Grech will also light a jubilee candle, which will be kept lit throughout the year.

Later in the evening, a musical program led by the Prince of Wales Own Philharmonic Society will see a new hymn dedicated to St Dominic performed for the first time. The hymn was versed by Fr Alan Joseph Adami and composed by Raymond Sciberras. That event will begin at 7pm.

The Dominican Church of the Annunciation served as Vittoriosa’s parish church between 1530 and 1571. It was rebuilt in 1638 and rebuilt once again following World War II, when it was completely destroyed. It reopened for worship in 1960.