Friends and mourners gathered to give their final farewell to Cardinal Prospero Grech, who passed away on December 30, aged 94.

Mass was held on Thursday afternoon at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina, where a host of clergy, led by Archbishop Charles J Scicluna celebrated funeral rites.

A funeral for him was held at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome last week with Pope Francis presiding over the last part of the rites.

Cardinal Grech was the second cardinal in Maltese history, and was widely regarded as a distinguished Augustinian scholar, fiercely intelligent and good-humoured.

He also served as a gunner in the Royal Malta Artillery.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'A man of great wisdom'

In his homily Archbishop Scicluna said Cardinal Grech was a man of great knowledge worthy of his Augustinian rites. The Cardinal, he said, understood that being knowledgeable meant accepting that there was always more to learn.

“Prospero was not born intelligent but became so intelligent because he was blessed with the knowledge of a person who knows that to be intelligent you have to continue to learn, work and excel,” the archbishop said.

“He gave a lot of his knowledge to the church. In a difficult moment in the country’s history, he was not afraid to act as an intermediary and a vessel of reconciliation. But his actions were not understood and he paid the price. But the Lord has his own way and his own time.”

Cardinal Grech, the Archbishop said, loved being a servant of Christ, with eyes full of love and a profound sense of realism.

He recalled fondly the Cardinal’s love of photography, capturing many stunning images of the Maltese islands. Cardinal Grech, he said, received the offer to be made a Cardinal with humility and one of his concerns was that he would no longer be allowed to drive his beloved Lambretta.

“The Lord has been given great glory in the work of his servant Prospero, and it is in good faith that I say that Jesus was glorified in Cardinal Prospero.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The congregation was led by President and Mrs George Vella and included Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, ministers and members of Parliament.