Study highlights health benefits of increased access to high blood pressure treatment and the reduction of salt and trans-fatty acids in our diets

A recent study has highlighted three public health interventions that could prevent 94 million premature deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD).

This disease refers to conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can possibly lead to a heart attack, angina or stroke. The three interventions are: increasing access to treatment of high blood pressure, reducing so­dium intake and eliminating the intake of artificial trans-fatty acids. Their effects have been quantified through the study, providing policymakers with more sound evidence for further investment in these areas.

Researchers used global data from multiple studies and World Health Organisation statistics in making their calculations. It was estimated that scaling up treatment of high blood pressure to 70 per cent of the world’s population could extend the lives of 39.4 million people.

Cutting so­dium intake by 30 per cent could save another 40 million deaths and help decrease high blood pressure, a major risk factor for CVD.

The third intervention of eli­mi­nating trans fats could also prevent 14.8 million early deaths.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and blindness. Adequate treatment of high blood pressure lowers this cardiovascular risk to normal levels. Nowadays there are very effective and cost-effective treatments available.

Data shows that more than one in five people in Malta lives with hypertension.

The health system provides practically universal coverage for all residents to a comprehensive basket of publicly provided health services. Patients are entitled to free medicinal treatment for a list of conditions covered by the Fifth Schedule, which includes hypertension. So in Malta, people with hypertension have unrestricted access to free treatment on the formulary.

The main problem is that many people are not compliant with treatment. Some patients believe hypertension is a curable disease, and many stop treatment because they have no symptoms or when their blood pressure returns to normal. As an result, patients stop or reduce their medication.

Another problem is that many others are not aware that they suffer from hypertension, as they have never been screened for it. So these patients are not benefitting from the free life-saving treatment available. The study has clearly outlined the importance of hypertension treatment.

The second recommended health intervention is the reduction of salt intake. The WHO ad­vises that people should consume no more than two grams of so­dium (five grams of salt) per day.

Unfortunately many do not realise they are eating too much salt. This is because about 75 per cent of the salt in our diet comes from processed foods.

Salt is present not just in ready-made meals, soups and sauces but also in everyday foods like bread and cereals, as well as in sweet foods. Foods do not necessarily have to taste salty to contain salt. Check the labels of all food products to see how much salt they contain.

Another intervention is eliminating artificial trans-fatty acids. Trans fats (also known as trans-unsaturated fatty acids and trans-fatty acids) are a type of unsaturated fats uncommon in nature but which started to be industrially produced in the 1950s from vegetable fats for use in margarine, and to fry fast foods, snack foods and packaged baked goods.

Naturally-occurring trans fats are found in small amounts in dairy products such as cheese, as well as in beef, lamb and mutton and products made from them. All trans fats may be unhealthy, no matter their origin, but if they are present or consumed at low levels they are unlikely to have a major health impact.

Trans fats may also be produced when ordinary vegetable oils are heated to fry foods at high temperatures. For example, takeaway foods can sometimes be high in trans fats. Foods produced from or that have hardened vegetable oils as an ingredient contain trans fats. These include biscuits, pies, cakes and fried foods. Fat spreads and margarines that have hydrogenated vegetable oil as an ingredient will usually contain a few trans fats, although reformulation initiatives from industry has led to significant reductions in recent years. The consumption of trans fats has been linked with several conditions, mostly with an increased incidence of coronary heart disease.

These three interventions have the potential to substantially reduce cardiovascular disease mortality across the world at an affordable cost. These measures will save lives and help achieve the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals to reduce premature non-communicable disease deaths.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.