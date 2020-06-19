Updated 11.40am

A court-appointed IT expert said on Friday he had no technical reason to doubt that a German town that Chris Cardona had allegedly visited in 2017 in the 'brothel gate' scandal had been covered by an antenna.

Although the triangulation process was rather problematic, given that so far only one of the two service providers had answered the expert’s calls for additional information, he could safely confirm that the phones could have been at Velbert.

Basing his findings on technical phone location data provided by a German service provider, Keith Cutajar explained to a board conducting the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia how he had worked his way through records linked to one particular antenna.

The former economy minister has denied visiting the brothel, and went on to sue the journalist who was subsequently killed in a car bomb.

The location of that antenna, on a factory roof, was rather significant since being slightly to the north of Essen, with a normal range of 100 to 150 kilometres, placed it within a “very reasonable range” from Velbert, the location of the Acapulco brothel.

Velbert was located some 20km to 30 km away from Essen, said the expert, explaining that the town was located directly south of the antenna, with little interference in between.

The expert explained how the records related to two mobile phones and two SIM cards, one registered at Mimcol, the other registered in the name of “Dr Cardona.”

Both phones were linked to the antenna, meaning that they were “very close" "vicinissimi.”

Asked by parte civile lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia to gauge the location of the brothel which, based on Caruana Galizia's own entry on her Running Commentary on January 31, 2017, was some half an hour’s drive from Essen, the expert said Velbert was within the antenna’s range.

“I find no technical reason why not,” he said, adding that on January 31, the Mimcol phone had registered a single hit with the antenna at around 6pm.

The other phone had logged 12 to 15 times up to 6.40pm, with no further data having been requested beyond that timeframe, said the expert, adding that it was unlikely that such data would be available today, given that the German service providers keep such tap files up to a maximum of 10 weeks.

Daphne's website targeted by unique 'social engineering attempt'

Just days after the Velbert incident, Caruana Galizia's website had been targeted by a unique “social engineering attempt,” details of which were divulged during Friday’s sitting by another witness.

Ian Castillo's company had handled the blog since 2014, providing the journalist with advice on how to improve readership.

“This was probably the only case I remember where we had a social engineering attempt,” said the expert, drawing an analogy to when someone pretended to be “a metre reader to gain access to your home”.

The company had received an e-mail on February 11, 2017, claiming to be from Caruana Galizia.

Over the next two or three days, other similar emails followed, eliciting a response at first, before recipients realised that the sender was not actually Caruana Galizia.

Cloning the website would have enabled the ‘hackers’ to send out and receive emails, mirroring the journalist and thus potentially also identifying her sources

The sender of those emails clearly knew the names of the persons within the organisation and their email addresses, explained the witness, adding that those emails had been intended to trace data, which could have served to change Caruana Galizia's website.

Cloning the website would have enabled the ‘hackers’ to send out and receive emails, mirroring the journalist and thus “potentially also identifying her sources”.

Fortunately, the attempt was detected and the email exchange was abruptly stopped, said Castillo, explaining that such social engineering was no ordinary hacking attempt.

Asked by the board whether the incident had been reported to the police, the witness said he had immediately spoken to Caruana Galizia who had engaged a lawyer to handle the matter.

“Daphne was our only customer targeted by such a social engineering attempt,” concluded the witness, confirming that the first email had reached his company on February, 11, 2017.

“Significantly close to the Cardona incident," Comodini Cachia remarked to the board.

“Yes, merely 10 days later,” added Azzopardi.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday.