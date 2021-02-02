Workers at the government's residential facility for the elderly are being asked to take tests for COVID-19 outside their working hours, the General Workers Union has claimed.

The GWU threatened action should staff at the St Vincent de Paul residence continue to be asked to take swabs in their free time.

It said workers have the right to have regular tests to protect themselves and their families and that the already stressed workforce should not be asked to use their free time in this way.

Should this not be possible, the workers should be compensated, it said.

Elderly people and frontliners in care homes are currently undergoing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.