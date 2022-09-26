Danny Care has been omitted from Eddie Jones’s 36-man training squad for the autumn rugby internationals, with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.

Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies, having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.

Centre Joe Marchant is also left out but there is a return for Manu Tuilagi, who has recovered from a knee injury.

