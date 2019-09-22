The Health Ministry’s decision to turn a blind eye to complaints on a subcontractor, forcing care workers to work an extra day to compensate for unpaid breaks has prompted the General Workers’ Union to declare an industrial dispute.

In a statement, the union denounced both the contractor in question, Healthmark Limited, and the ministry, saying it could never accept such a practice as this was akin to having first and second class employees at the same workplace.

Compelled to make up for lost hours by working extra hours of duty

GWU public entities section secretary Kendrick Bondin noted that the contractor, which was engaged by the ministry to render a service within the public healthcare service, was forcing employees to take unpaid two-hour breaks.

Consequently, these care workers are being compelled to make up for these lost hours by working extra hours of duty once every 12 days.

The union expressed its disappointment that despite having flagged the matter to the ministry months before, no action was taken.

In view of this, it declared a dispute while warning that if the issue would not be settled it could resort to industrial action.