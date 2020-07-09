The opportunities that Malta’s financial services industry offers in terms of career paths will be the topic of the second in a series of free interactive webinars organised by FinanceMalta to support the sector in post-COVID-19 recovery.

The one-hour webinar, to be held on July 15 at 11am, aims at addressing one of the main challenges that the industry faces, namely skills shortages. In 2019, there were over 12,000 persons working in the financial services industry, representing around five per cent of the total employed population.

More career opportunities are and will be available in this sector, and one of the objectives of the webinar is to provide an overview of the many career paths that one can undertake.

The theme is in line with one of FinanceMalta’s strategic objectives for 2020, namely to attract young people to the sector, with special emphasis on the notion that the career opportunities in financial services are varied and cover several areas of expertise.

Speakers from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), which has significantly increased its workforce and plans to further strengthen its human resources in the future, as well as the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP), which has a membership of over 400 practitioners in Malta, will address the webinar.

Following a welcome address by FinanceMalta’s chairman Rudolph Psaila, Melanie Pace, senior manager (people and culture) at MFSA, will talk about the regulator’s vision and expected growth in the financial services field. She will be followed by Mirko Rapa, chairperson of the education sub-committee of the IFSP, who will give an overview of the job opportunities in the industry.

The event will be open for questions from the participants, who can interact via the online platform. It targets all students who are interested in pursuing a career in the financial services or who are exploring the opportunities that exist in the Maltese market. It is particularly relevant to those University and MCAST students who already have a good basis to work in this field.

The webinar will also interest employees who are considering a career move, either within the financial services industry itself or across industries, as well as persons who are currently on a career break and are considering returning to work in the near future.

For more information and to register, visit https://financemalta.org/events/career-paths-and-opportunities-in-maltas-financial-services-industry/.