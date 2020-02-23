The Gozo College has organised a careers venture programme for Year 6 students and their parents at the Calypso Hotel in Marsalforn. Students were engaged in three hands-on workshops related to literacy, mathematics and PSCD skills. All workshops had careers as the common theme, enabling students and parents to put skills, namely collaboration, cooperation, critical thinking and creativity, into practice. The Mathracy Project, developed by the Gozo College, is to extend a multidisciplinary approach to learning towards the community. The project is coordinated by education officer Lawrence Sciberras and Literacy Department head Elaine Ciantar.

