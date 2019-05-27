A commissioner’s warning of ‘ethnic gangs’ forming in schools has been branded as “careless and misinformed” by a group of 19 human rights and social justice NGOs.

The Education Commissioner’s analysis provided a “one-sided perspective” that ignored growing evidence based on the experiences of migrant and ethnic minority students.

The NGOs were responding Charles Caruana Carabez’s con­troversial report published by the Ombudsman’s office, which among others, suggested setting up a centrally-located international school where students were taught in their own language and their “particular cultures”.

The organisations, which in­clude three faculties of the University of Malta, Catholic Voices Malta, Integra Foundation and the Malta Emigrants’ Commission, acknowledged that the transition to multicultural classrooms had been “marked by tension and struggle” and insisted the challenges faced by educators, administrators and students could not be ignored.

Commissioner seems to be advocating segregation

However, the NGOs said it was disconcerting that the com­missioner’s evaluation ap­pears to be steeped in cultural stereotypes and hearsay that fails to capture the complexity of the context.

“We also note that the Commissioner ignores the demonstrated strengths and benefits of the pluricultural and plurilingual classroom. We believe that a classroom environment embracing different worldviews and cultural practices, encourages students to absorb knowledge and skills necessary to navigate an increasingly globalised world.

“Instead, the Commissioner seems to be advocating for separation and segregation.”

The NGOs highlighted the fact that the 2014 national policy on bullying had identified migrant and ethnic minority children as vulnerable and more susceptible to bullying, and lamented that the Commissioner had not as­sessed whether this policy was achieving its aims in safeguarding victims of bullying.

They also questioned why no mention had been made of the fundamental human right to education, in light of the Commissioner’s core duty to improve the educational services for all members of the community, especially the most vulnerable.

“The undersigned non-governmental organisations therefore flag the Commissioner’s report as inappropriate. We invite the Office of the Ombudsman and the House of Representatives not to take note of his key findings and recommendations.

“Our children deserve better. Our students deserve better.”