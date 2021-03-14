On International Women’s Day last Monday, the staff at the CareMalta Group’s head office in Mosta received beautiful tulips and Women’s Day-themed cupcakes, a gesture which was appreciated by all.
Resident Gaetano D’Amico wishing Casa San Paolo manager Zvetlana Farrugia (centre) and assistant manager Eleanor Demanuele Farrugia a happy International Women’s Day with a handmade red rose.
Gaetano D’Amico, a resident and president of the residents’ committee at Casa San Paolo, a CareMalta elderly home in Buġibba, also created satin roses and gave them out to the management team, employees and female residents.
