Residents at Casa San Paolo in Buġibba took part in a time trial scooter race to celebrate Father’s Day last Thursday. Following the race, which took place outdoors, residents were treated to a special lunch, followed by juice and fruit kebabs. All residents – spectators, as well as those racing on their scooters – enjoyed a carefree morning of fun, cheering and clapping. Meanwhile, at Casa Arkati in Mosta, a group of women created special Father’s Day gifts. These little presents, consisting of socks, gloves and coasters, were distributed during a special board game party held on Friday.

Participants in a time trial scooter race held at Casa San Paola in Buġibba received medals and a trophy.