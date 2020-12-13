‘Living Together – Towards Understanding Each Other’s Culture’, a two-year project launched in 2018, recently donated 100 copies of its handbook, entitled Living Together in Malta: Responding to Religious Diversity, to the CareMalta Group at its head office in Mosta.

The books were presented by Adrian-Mario Gellel, a member of the faculties of Education and Theology at the University of Malta, to Robert Grech, CareMalta’s people operations manager.

Grech thanked the professor for the kind donation, saying that “the handbook will be a positive addition to our libraries, a reinforcement of our equality mark certification and a very useful reference when dealing with persons from different religions at the workplace”.

The Vassallo Group, of which CareMalta is a subsidiary, has always been at the forefront in the promotion of diversity in general, both gender and cultural. In fact, it is one of the mother company’s core values.

The Living Together project, led by Gellel, with the assistance of Zoi Arvanitidou, Julian Galea and Christine Rossi, is part financed by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Funds of the EU and is conducted in collaboration with the Inter-Religious Commission of the Catholic Church, as well as the Malta Ecumenical Council and with the support of a number of local faith communities.