CareMalta Group launched the exhibition The Way of Beauty, by artist Antonio Mifsud, at the Archbishop’s Palace in Valletta, as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

In collaboration with ZVART, a Vassallo Group initiative committed to promoting art within its various facilities, the CareMalta

Group showcased 14 paintings by Mifsud dedicated to the 14 facilities and homes of CareMalta and HILA.

Distinguished guests, including shareholders and directors of the Vassallo Group, and the dedicated team from CareMalta Group, attended the launch.

CareMalta Group chief executive James Sciriha noted that the paintings represent the enduring significance of religion and spirituality in the modern world and that the artist managed to convey timeless messages of faith and compassion.

Fr Mark Sultana, an associate professor at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts, offered insights into the paintings and explained how the artworks depict the hardships endured by the saints while also conveying messages of hope.

Vassallo Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia said that the group is committed to preserving and promoting local art and cultural heritage. Through the ZVART initiative, it is supporting the creative talents of the community, fostering tradition and contemporary expression, she said in her concluding remarks.