CareMalta Group celebrated its 30th anniversary on August 1 with an event at Casa Arkati, in Mosta, together with the residents, staff and the management team.

The vision of Vassallo Group founder Nazzareno Vassallo to build “something with a social purpose” materialised on August 1, 1993, with the opening of the first home for the elderly in Mosta, Casa Arkati. Through this home, CareMalta, which at the time was called Healthcare Services Limited, created an innovative model of care and set the standard in this sector.

Since then, CareMalta strove to create exceptional services for the elderly, and invested time and effort into the area of disability and mental health with the introduction of HILA, CareMalta Group’s specialised arm, which offers a range of services including residential, respite and day services with a person-centered approach.

Exceptional reputation of care... our biggest strength

The group today cares for over 1,600 residents and employs a workforce of over 1,400 highly dedicated and trained personnel.

During his speech, CareMalta Group CEO James Sciriha said that the group looks forward to taking their services to Dar San Ġużepp in Għajnsielem, among other future projects.

Sciriha also mentioned how high-quality care is non-negotiable at the CareMalta Group.

“We have an exceptional reputation of care and that is definitely our biggest strength. Also, our experience, of 30 years working in this field, gives us the strength to remain the leaders in care,” he said.

The residents and staff at Casa Arkati during the anniversary event.

In her address to the residents, their relatives and employees, Vassallo Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia explained how 30 years of CareMalta Group meant 263,000 hours of care, day and night.

“Thirty years ago, the homes for the elderly in the communities were a blessing not only for the residents and families that moved to a long-term care setting, but also for almost all our employees and that through compassion, engagement and professionalism, we can continue to care for one another. This will continue to distinguish us as the leaders in care,” she said.