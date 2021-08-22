Hard on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CareMalta Group has published its in-house magazine CareNet, this year with a special focus on well-being.

The group, which has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the care sector, was determined to set up a well-being strategy and policy, its first and most important investment this year.

“Our strategy is up and running and already bearing fruit,” said Natalie Briffa Farrugia, the group’s CEO and chair of the newly set-up well-being strategy.

“Our main objective is to restore a sense of well-being to employees, both professionally and personally, through a number of support services we are offering, in a bid to heal any physical, psychological and emotional scars left by the pandemic.”

The magazine’s front cover features the group’s new logo, introduced for the first time in Gozo during a ceremony to launch specialised services in the heart of the community, as well as a sculpture by artist Wallace Falzon, entitled The Heart Giver, which was unveiled earlier this year at the group’s head office in Mosta as part of the Zaren Vassallo Art (ZVART) initiative celebrating the Vassallo Group’s 75th anniversary.

Caring hands in blue, a colour associated with open spaces and freedom, are supported by a golden circle – like the sun – which represents the group’s mission to keep living forward and fully.

Leafing through the pages, which are full of pictures marking various milestones, readers can experience the group’s journey over the past year – a difficult time for all yet one filled with hope for recovery.

Well-being is at the core of the group’s operations.

“We care about the well-being of our people, the well-being of our clients and, ultimately, the well-being of their families,” Briffa Farrugia said. “Our attention to well-being also reflects the group’s future long-term vision – to continue making a difference in people’s lives, particularly through our specialised care arm HILA, which is now venturing into mental health within the community.”

Whereas last year’s CareNet focused solely on the group’s COVID-19 journey, this year’s edition is a mixture of past, present and future – a significant past, a difficult but important present and an exciting future full of new projects to look forward to.

To read the magazine, go to https://www.caremalta.com/in-the-press/publications-2/.