Over the past few days, the CareMalta Group welcomed to its facilities a group of 15 people as part of a delegation from Estonia, some of whom form part of Südamekodud, one of the leading providers of elderly care services in Estonia. The company currently holds a 10 per cent share of the market in Estonia and offers care services to 600 clients.

This study visit, part of an Erasmus+ project, enabled Südamekodud, a new and fast-developing company, to visit elderly care homes in European countries, and CareMalta Group was one of them, thus enabling it to find out about the group’s elderly care system, share experiences with colleagues and learn from best practices.

Noel Borg, the group’s chief operating officer, together with members of CareMalta’s senior management team, briefed the delegation about CareMalta’s elderly care business model, how to build a sustainable model, the concept of service range, new service development, and the ecosystem of Malta’s elderly care system – partners, stakeholders, families and society at large.

“Malta has been evolving and improving its long-term care sector for the elderly for the past 20 years, while Estonia is currently building its vision for the sector. It was truly an honour for us to welcome the Estonian delegation and to show them how the business model we apply is based on the values we believe in as a company: quality, safety, integrity, development and dignity,” Borg said.

During the five days spent in Malta, visiting four elderly care facilities, including those of CareMalta Group, the Estonian delegation met these objectives: learning about elderly care service quality and service quality measurements and quality systems in use; standard operating procedures; technology used in daily activities; how patient health is assessed; and daily care activities for different patients and the work of a care worker and care plans.

Another area explored during a presentation throughout the five-day visit was how to build a good working place for employees and how to maintain their well-being and motivation.