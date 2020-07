On June 29, residents at Casa Marija in Sliema celebrated Imnarjafest – an event featuring Maltese food and delicacies, including Maltese bread pudding. To add to the local atmosphere, the team at the elderly home wore traditional Maltese costumes and sang and danced to Maltese folk music. The feast, one of the oldest celebrated in Malta, commemorates two important saints – St Peter and St Paul.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us