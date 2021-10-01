CareMalta on Friday launched its very own song by Glenn Vella – dedicated to older persons – on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons.

Entitled Wiċċu fil-Mera (His Face in the Mirror), lyrics are by songwriter Joe Julian Farrugia, while music is by composer Philip Vella. The video – by MAD Promotions – features Gaetano d’Amico, a resident at Casa San Paolo, receiving a warm welcome by staff and residents, his second family.

The song is accompanied by myriad heartwarming pictures that tell the story of life within a care home operated by CareMalta – where residents are encouraged to live their lives independently and as normal as possible. The beautiful smiles on their faces, despite the difficult times they have been through, transmit feelings of hope, resilience and positivity.

“The pandemic has really emphasised the needs and vulnerabilities of older persons. Too often, their voices are not heard. No lives are more valuable than others,” said Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of the CareMalta Group.

“The core values of I Care, our service training programme, are built on our 28-year commitment to the care sector. I Care, our ‘language’, is not something of the past but our key to the future,” she added.

I Care influencer Joanna Farrugia, the mind behind the song, said: “Vulnerable older persons deserve respect and dignity. The song is about their lives, how they started and raised a family, how hard they worked and how they deserve the very best from society.”

Farrugia, who is also facility administrative assistant at Casa San Paolo, one of nine homes operated by CareMalta, said: “Our core values of compassion, professionalism and engagement, which feature prominently in the song, are a mirror of the quality of care the company offers.

“The idea has been brewing in my mind for a long time, as I believe that CareMalta has an excellent product that deserves to be recognised. I Care has served to sow that little seed of love in the sector we operate in. Even though we are all different, we are humans with no differences.”