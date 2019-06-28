Summer in Malta is synonymous with the sun, beach and swimming so CareMalta organised a fun-filled day of activities for residents from all of CareMalta’s facilities.

Titled Aqua Games, the event was held at Casa San Paolo by the pool where the residents gathered to enjoy some food, drinks and entertainment by Joe Demicoli who kept everyone in high spirits with his choice of songs.

The residents were put into teams representing their homes and took part in water games and swimming competitions, among other activities. Cospicua Home managed to secure first place and proudly took the trophy home to share their victory with their peers.

This event forms part of the company’s Active Ageing programme for the 1,600 residents under CareMalta’s care.

For more information about CareMalta visit www.caremalta.com or call on 2258 4200.