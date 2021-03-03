A male carer who allegedly made unsolicited sexual advances towards a female patient was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Arun Jose, a 32-year-old Indian national working in Malta, was escorted to court and charged over the incident that took place at around 11pm on Monday when the carer was on duty at Mater Dei hospital.

On Wednesday, the man pleaded not guilty to the solitary charge of having committed a non-consensual sexual act in respect of the 20-year-old female patient.

His lawyer, Martin Fenech, assisting as legal aid counsel, put forward a request for bail, stressing the overriding principle that the accused was deemed innocent until proven guilty.

Moreover, the man had a clean criminal record, as well as a wife and child in Malta, Fenech said, adding that the accused deserved to be given the benefit of doubt.

However, prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley objected to the request, pointing out the serious nature of the allegations and the fact that, although the accused had family ties in Malta, there was nothing stopping him from fleeing.

Besides, as carer, it was his duty to care for the patient rather than commit such an act, the inspector argued.

In light of such submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, turned down the request, mainly on account of the fear that evidence could be tampered with.