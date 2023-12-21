A carer condemned to a five-year jail term for punching a partially paralysed patient at St Vincent de Paue Hospital had that punishment confirmed on appeal.

Charlton Spiteri, now 30, had appealed the conviction for the violent incident which took place on August 5, 2018 inside Fatima Ward 3.

He had later told police that he might have accidentally injured the elderly patient when he pulled up the metal railing at the side of his bed.

He had said he saw the male patient attempting to slide out of his bed.

In his appeal, Spiteri argued that there were discrepancies in the testimonies of the victim’s wife and children as to the identity of the aggressor.

But the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Mr Justice Neville Camilleri, observed that those testimonies were corroborated by a police officer’s version who spoke to the victim.

In fact, two policemen confirmed that the patient had “burst out crying” as soon as the accused’s name was mentioned.

Spiteri had admitted that he might have “slightly” injured the patient when pulling up the bed rail.

But the court observed that the victim’s injuries were classified as grievous even by the doctor who first examined the patient after the incident.

The injuries did not match the accused’s version and besides, another witness had testified that the bed rail was already raised when the incident happened.

A medico-legal expert had also described the injuries as “suspicious”.

Spiteri also argued that an eyewitness’s account was unreliable.

However, the court observed that any inconsistency in that testimony could stem from the witness’s old age but that did not mean that the testimony was to be totally discarded, especially since the witness had been very clear about the fact that someone had hit the victim.

After scrutinising that eyewitness’s testimony, the judge concluded that there was consistency on the main elements, namely that the carer had manhandled the patient.

Whether he hit him twice or three times was a relative matter, went on the court.

Even if that witness did not clearly identify the accused, other circumstantial evidence pointing unequivocally in his direction.

When all was considered, the court declared that it believed that the accused did hit the patient and consequently had the criminal intention to do so.

The accused also argued that the punishment was excessive.

The court observed that at the time of the incident the victim was 78 years old so the punishment was to be increased in terms of law by two or three degrees.

Given all the circumstances, the five-year jail term was well within the legal parameters, was manifestly not excessive, and was also not mistaken in principle.

Quoting the comments of the first court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, Mr Justice Camilleri observed that although the appellant had an otherwise untainted criminal record his behaviour was no less shocking.

What he did was “inhuman and cruel, trampling upon a person’s dignity”.

“Few words could describe the shame and contempt triggered by such violence inflicted upon a 78-year-old by someone entrusted with his care,” the first court had stated. Those words were adopted by the appeals court.

The appeal was rejected and the punishment confirmed.