A carer at St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly insisted in a judicial protest on Tuesday that he had repeatedly warned the authorities that resident Carmelo Fino should be moved to an appropriate ward because of his condition.

Fino, 83, who suffered from dementia, walked out of the home unnoticed on June 28 and was found dead in Birżebbuġa a few days later.

Seven members of staff have since been suspended.

One of them, Robert Belli, a social assistant for 16 years, filed a judicial protest on Tuesday, demanding reinstatement.

He argued that his suspension as a “precautionary measure” pending disciplinary action was premature and in breach of his rights.

Although a letter from the CEO of the residence spoke of “accusations” in his regard, no convincing reasons were given to justify such measure, Belli said.

The protest was filed by lawyer Roberto Montalto before the First Hall, Civil Court.

Belli insisted that he could not be made to shoulder responsibility for the unfortunate incident since he had long been flagging the elderly patient’s plight to the authorities of the home, pointing out that Fino ought to have been placed somewhere else where he could receive specific care for his medical condition.

Belli said that even before the magisterial inquiry had run its course, he had been suspended and his wages deducted, spelling financial and psychological suffering for him and his family.

He said he had always followed basic procedures in his duties and it was for the home's authorities to ensure that specific protocols were in place.

While he was ready to face any investigations, he deserved due process in terms of law before any recommendation for his suspension, even in light of his presumption of innocence.

Belli, therefore, called for his immediate reinstatement and payment of wage arrears, whilst holding the relative authorities responsible for damages.

The judicial protest was filed against the Prime Minister, the Minister for Active Ageing, the Principal Permanent Secretary, the CEO at SVDP and the Public Service Commission.