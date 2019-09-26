A carer has been suspended from his ward duties following a claim that he sexually abused an elderly resident at the St Vincent De Paul care home.

The police were called to the government’s main residential facility in Luqa two weeks ago and a magisterial inquiry into the incident is being conducted, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The incident allegedly involved a male Maltese carer abusing an elderly male patient, sources say.

It is understood the carer is close to retirement age. He has been banned from direct contact with patients and given non-ward duties at the same institution, sources say.

Contacted over the incident, a spokeswoman for the government’s main residential facility for the elderly confirmed an allegation had been made.

“A case of sexual abuse was reported on September 13, 2019. St Vincent De Paul immediately reported to the police and a magisterial inquiry is under way.”

She did not state whether the carer was suspended from work but said that an internal investigative board was also established to look into the case.

The abuse allegation was made by the elderly resident. However, its veracity has not yet been ascertained. According to the report, the abuse was carried out in the presence of another carer.

Reports on the abuse of the elderly are on the increase.

According to recent statistics published by The Sunday Times of Malta, almost 300 cases of abuse against the elderly have been reported to the police so far this year. There has been an overall increase in crimes targeting older victims over the last five years.

The police figures show elderly people are most vulnerable to financial and psychological abuse.

Last year, a nursing aid at St Vincent De Paul who slapped a 92-year old patient was sentenced to two years in prison.

The court had described his behaviour as “inexplicable and altogether condemnable”.