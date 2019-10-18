The Malta Cardiac Society is holding its annual conference at the central auditorium of Mater Dei Hospital this weekend.

Nineteen international speakers of high repute and 12 delegates from the Lebanese Cardiac Society are set to take part in the conference which is spread over two days, starting today at 8.30am. There will also be three live case transmissions from the Catheterisation Suite of Mater Dei Hospital.

On Sunday, the Society is then organising an open day and education seminar for patients and the public as part of its ongoing effort to raise awareness on heart health.

The event will include a fun walk and run from 8am to 10am leaving from and ending at Mater Dei Hospital. In the main foyer, the Malta Medical Student Association (MMSA) and the Heart Failure Clinic will be assessing risk of heart failure by checking weight and body mass index with an ideal weight calculation, waist circumference, blood sugar and blood pressure between 10am and 11.30am.

The Health Promotion Unit will also be on site with a stand explaining the importance of weight control, diet and exercise. The recently upgraded Cardiac Catheterisation Theatres and the Cardiac Lab will be open to the public.

The highlight of the day will be the lectures delivered at the ground floor lecture room, opposite the chapel entrance, from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Robert Xuereb, president of the Maltese Cardiac Society and chairman of the Department of Cardiology, will address the audience on the state of the heart care in Malta. Theodoros Christodoulides, consultant cardiologist at the Cardio Health Centre Cyprus, will be explaining what measures can be taken to prevent heart failure, while Daniela Cassar DeMarco will be explaining valvular heart disease.

The talks will be followed by an interesting patient story, where the patient himself – a true ‘Heart Hero’ – will share his experience.