Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez said “sharing is caring” after his team set a new Basketball World Cup single-game record of 44 assists in a blowout win over Lebanon on Sunday.

The Canadians thrashed their opponents 128-73 to underline their title credentials after opening their campaign with a statement win over France.

All 11 Canada players who saw game time against Lebanon registered at least one assist, and the team’s total of 44 was the highest in one World Cup game since the data was first officially recorded in 1994.

That beat the previous best of 37 held jointly by Canada and Serbia, and Fernandez said he was proud of his players’ unselfish attitude.

