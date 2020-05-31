Maltese NGO The Arnaud Guesry Foundation (VO/0727) has been working in Madagascar since 2012 in partnership with the local Ministry of Population and Children’s Court. The main activities of the charity centre around caring for vulnerable children suffering abuse, abandonment, orphanhood or malnutrition. Our residential centre, La Maison d’Arnaud, houses 30 of the worst affected children for safeguarding, recovery and care.

While living in our home these children receive healthcare, nutrition, education and counselling while our incredible team works to rehabilitate the family so they can all be reunited.

As well as our residential centre we also run many community outreach programmes to help children in local prisons, hospital malnutrition programmes and those from marginalised communities. We provide pre- and post-natal care and vocational training to women in prison and help them re-integrate upon release.

Children living in prison with their mothers receive food support, education, healthcare or even a place in our home until the mother’s release. Our annual summer school is our most popular project where over 100 vulnerable and marginalised children take part in academic, arts and sports activities throughout the summer. We also specialise in re-feeding chronically malnourished children and have rehabilitated dozens of such cases, both at our home and in the community.

Over several years our projects have been co-financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, for which we are incredibly grateful. In addition to this we wouldn’t be able to complete our mission without the tireless support of our sponsors, donors and volunteers here in Malta.

To donate, sponsor a child, volunteer your skills or spread the word please visit www.arnaudguesryfoundation.org or contact us on Facebook at The Arnaud Guesry Foundation and Instagram on La Maison d’Arnaud.